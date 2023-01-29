2 suspects apprehended after vehicle chase in Allegheny County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Two people were apprehended after they led police on a chase in Allegheny County.

The pursuit began around 4 p.m. Saturday on Interstate 376 near the Swissvale ramp, according to a press release from police.

A Chrysler minivan entered Interstate 376, heading east toward Monroeville. After getting off at an exit, the minivan re-entered Interstate 376, this time going westbound.

Patrolling officers pursued the vehicle until it crashed on the Swissvale off-ramp, police said. The vehicle's occupants, two males, then fled on foot.

Officers captured one of the fleeing suspects, but another was seen entering a Nissan Altima. At that point, officers then began their pursuit of the Nissan.

The vehicle was tracked into the West End, where it was stopped on West Carson Street, per police. The second male was then taken into custody.

The incident remains under investigation, and there is no active threat to the community.