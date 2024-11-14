2 men arrested in fatal New Castle shooting

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) — Two men are facing homicide and robbery charges in connection with a fatal shooting in New Castle last month, police announced on Thursday.

New Castle police said officers have arrested and charged Jason Jones Jr. and Louis Brewer in the death of Terry Micco on Oct. 18.

A witness told police he found Micco bleeding on the ground and saw two men running away after he heard gunshots inside a home on Waldo Street and went to see what happened the afternoon of Oct. 18, according to CBS affiliate WKBN. Micco was taken to the hospital, where he died, the TV station said.

Police said the shooting was likely the result of a drug-related robbery, and court paperwork said suspected drugs, cash and a cell phone were found in Micco's truck, WKBN reported.

Citing the affidavit, WKBN reported that Jones told police that they went to meet Micco at the home where he was shot because the other suspect said he "had bricks."

Jones told police there were other people and a gun in the house and he "felt like he had to defend himself," so when Micco was walking out the back door, he shot him, according to WKBN. Jones said the other suspect "got dome drugs off of Micco" but didn't see what, WKBN said.

"The arrests were brought to fruition by the tenacious and cooperative work of the New Castle and Lawrence County District Attorney Criminal Investigators, which are now merged into one unit," New Castle police wrote on Facebook.

Police also thanked the Sharon Police Department for their help with the arrests.

"Without their assistance and cooperation, these arrests would not have been brought about so quickly. Law enforcement is truly a team effort," police wrote.