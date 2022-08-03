Watch CBS News
2 killed, 3 injured in shooting outside Ohio bar

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two people were killed and three others were injured after a shooting in Ohio.

The shooting happened Monday around 10 p.m. outside of a bar near Columbus. The victims were men ages 34 and 53, according to a preliminary police report obtained by The Columbus Dispatch. 

There are no suspects at this time, though police said it appeared there may have been multiple shooters and it could have possibly been a shootout, The Columbus Dispatch reports. 

First published on August 2, 2022 / 9:15 PM

