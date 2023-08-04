2 injured in East Liberty crash

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Two people were injured after a crash in East Liberty on Friday afternoon.

Pittsburgh police said witnesses told them a vehicle was traveling at an extremely high rate of speed when it hit one vehicle and damaged as many as three parked vehicles on Broad Street between North Sheridan Avenue and North Highland Avenue.

First responders extricated a man whose vehicle had been hit. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition but was later upgraded to stable, police said.

Two people were injured after a crash in East Liberty on Aug. 4, 2023. (Photo: KDKA Photojournalist Bryce Lutz)

A woman driving the other vehicle was also taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Both vehicles were heavily damaged in the crash.

Officers are investigating the crash with the help of the collision investigation unit.