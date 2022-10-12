Watch CBS News
2 injured after crane accident in Jefferson Hills

JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) - Two people were injured after an accident involving a crane in Jefferson Hills. 

Dispatchers confirmed one person was flown to the hospital while another was taken by ambulance. The call for help on Royal Court came in shortly before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Two people were injured after an accident involving a crane on Royal Court in Jefferson Hills on Oct. 12, 2022.  (Photo: KDKA)

Officials have not said what led up to the accident, but it appears the crane was possibly trying to move the shell of the swimming pool.

A pool company is on the scene as well as an excavating and hauling company. 

There has been no word on the condition of the two people injured. 

