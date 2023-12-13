Two 11-year-old girls hit by driver of vehicle on Pittsburgh's North Side

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two 11-year-old girls were hit by the driver of a vehicle on Pittsburgh's North Side on Wednesday.

Officials said the two victims were taken to local hospitals after the crash at the intersection of Jacksonia Street and Brighton Road at around 5 p.m. One is in stable condition while the other is in critical condition.

The crash happened near the Pittsburgh Police Zone 1 Police Station. A police officer saw what happened and called it in.

