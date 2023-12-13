Watch CBS News
Local News

Two 11-year-old girls hit by driver of vehicle on Pittsburgh's North Side

By Alexandra Todd

/ CBS Pittsburgh

2 kids hit by driver on North Side
2 kids hit by driver on North Side 01:07

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two 11-year-old girls were hit by the driver of a vehicle on Pittsburgh's North Side on Wednesday. 

Officials said the two victims were taken to local hospitals after the crash at the intersection of Jacksonia Street and Brighton Road at around 5 p.m. One is in stable condition while the other is in critical condition. 

The crash happened near the Pittsburgh Police Zone 1 Police Station. A police officer saw what happened and called it in.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.  

First published on December 13, 2023 / 5:03 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.