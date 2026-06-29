2 found dead in vehicle in Ohio park, police say

Two people were found dead in a vehicle at a park in North Canton, Ohio, authorities said.

The North Canton Police Department said in a news release on Facebook that officers were called to Eastwoods Park around 11 a.m. on Sunday for reports of a suspicious vehicle. When officers arrived, they found a Honda with its engine running and two unresponsive people inside.

The two people, a 24-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman, were pronounced dead at the scene. They have not been identified as of Monday night.

Police said the preliminary findings show carbon monoxide levels in the vehicle were at levels exceeding what is considered safe. The North Canton Fire Department responded to the scene to help confirm the findings.

"At this time, there are no signs of foul play and no indication of violence or struggle associated with this incident," North Canton police said in the news release.

The Stark County Coroner's Office will determine the cause and manner of death for the two people. No other information was released by law enforcement.

"This remains an active investigation, and no further information is available at this time," the news release said.