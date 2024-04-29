2 charged with moving missing Beaver County woman's body after she died in their apartment

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (KDKA) -- Two people are charged with abuse of a corpse in connection with the death of a Beaver County woman who was missing for over a year.

State police said Shawn Dedominicis and Karissa Brewer moved 24-year-old Ri'Kiah Griffie's body after she died in their Towne Towers apartment in October of 2022.

Dedominicis was also charged with theft, receiving stolen property and tampering with evidence after police said he disposed of Griffie's belongings after she died.

Griffie's remains were found in an abandoned building in the area of Fifth Avenue earlier this month. Police said they received information that led them to the area but didn't disclose more details about the investigation.

After Griffie was found, family and friends gathered to remember her.

"Whenever she went, her light shined brighter than anything. She touched so many people," said cousin Avonni Griffie.

Neighbors told KDKA-TV that the buildings in the area where Griffie's body was found have been vacant for years. Griffie's mom Ronda Duke said she dropped her daughter off at her boyfriend's on Oct. 7, 2022, and never saw her again.

"I'm happy my baby is home safe with me and the good Lord," Duke said last week. "Now, justice will prevail."