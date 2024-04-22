Human remains found in Pittsburgh area identified as woman missing for more than year

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (KDKA) — The human remains found in Aliquippa last week were identified as a woman who went missing more than one year ago.

Pennsylvania State Police said the body found in Aliquippa on April 18 was identified as Ri'Kiah Griffie. The identity was confirmed through dental records.

"She laid here by herself," said Allyssa Griffie, her aunt. "And we drove past her every day. Justice will be served for my cousin whether it be by the law or the Lord."

"Whenever she went, her light shined brighter than anything. She touched so many people," said Avonni Griffie, cousin of the victim.

Family and friends gathered to remember the 24-year-old woman on Monday near the spot where investigators found her body.

Sources told KDKA-TV that an anonymous tip led investigators to an abandoned building along Sheffield and Fifth avenues on April 18. They found Griffie's body under debris on the first floor. The area was not far from where Griffie's mother, Ronda Duke, said she was staying with her boyfriend.

Duke said she dropped her daughter off there on Oct. 7, 2022, and never saw her again. Now, the search for answers and justice.

"I'm happy my baby is home safe with me and the good Lord," Duke said. "Now, justice will prevail."

State police said they are doing more testing to try to confirm how Griffie died.