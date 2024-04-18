Watch CBS News
Local News

Human remains found in Aliquippa

By Jennifer Borrasso

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (KDKA) -- Human remains were found in Aliquippa on Thursday.

Aliquippa police found the remains in a building in the area of Fifth Avenue after receiving information, state police said in a news release. 

Pennsylvania State Police were called in to help secure the scene along with Aliquippa officers. 

Police called the investigation active and didn't release any other details. Police are investigating along with the Beaver County District Attorney's Office and the Beaver County coroner. 

Sources told KDKA-TV's Jennifer Borrasso that they were working to get a search warrant. The remains were found in an abandoned building and the body is in "an advanced state of decomposition," according to sources. 

Officials are working to identify the remains and the cause of death. 

Jennifer Borrasso
Jen Borrasso - KDKA

Jennifer Borrasso joined the KDKA News team as a reporter in August 2019. Jennifer has over 20 years of broadcast experience. Her news philosophy is simple: tell good stories.

First published on April 18, 2024 / 2:36 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.