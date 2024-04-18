Human remains found in Aliquippa

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (KDKA) -- Human remains were found in Aliquippa on Thursday.

Aliquippa police found the remains in a building in the area of Fifth Avenue after receiving information, state police said in a news release.

Pennsylvania State Police were called in to help secure the scene along with Aliquippa officers.

State Police in Beaver Co. responding to reports of possible human remains found… 5th Ave & Sheffield near the police dept. Sources tell me they are working to get a search warrant.

Police called the investigation active and didn't release any other details. Police are investigating along with the Beaver County District Attorney's Office and the Beaver County coroner.

Sources told KDKA-TV's Jennifer Borrasso that they were working to get a search warrant. The remains were found in an abandoned building and the body is in "an advanced state of decomposition," according to sources.

Officials are working to identify the remains and the cause of death.