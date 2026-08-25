19-year-old charged more than 10 times arrested again after Downtown Pittsburgh assault

A 19-year-old man is in the Allegheny County Jail after police say he assaulted two women and a man in Downtown Pittsburgh on Friday.

Police say that's just the latest in a string of crimes that 19-year-old Giovanni Moore has been involved in the last few weeks. Moore has been arrested and faces many charges in connection to crimes committed Downtown, including assaults, theft and disorderly conduct. In just the past month, Moore has been charged more than 10 times and has 13 active cases, some of those spreading through different municipalities.

The most recent was Friday outside of the 7-Eleven along Penn Avenue. Police say Moore stole cash from a woman, then punched her and a second woman when he was confronted. According to police, Moore then dragged one of the women along the street before running away.

A short time later at a separate location, police say he assaulted a man, then tried to steal another person's bag. Moore then ran from the scene again and eventually police caught up with him near the intersection of Ninth and Penn Avenue and arrested him.

Police say his alleged crime spree goes back weeks all throughout Downtown and on different days. According to court records, Moore hasn't posted bond and he remains inside the Allegheny County Jail.

He's currently facing charges including assault, robbery, prohibited acts, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, open lewdness, harassment, theft and public drunkenness. With some of the charges, he's facing more than one count of each.

For many, hearing this news is frustrating as they ask why someone can continue committing crimes and getting released from jail only to allegedly commit more crimes.

"I got my peripheral open like 24/7, everywhere I go. It seems like it's the norm anymore. In and out, in and out, and eventually they do something crazy," said Andrew Tucker, who lives Downtown.

"Somebody like that is probably going to continue to do it. I mean, you can't keep somebody like that on the street. I mean, it's clear," said John Petron, who works Downtown.