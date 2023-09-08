Watch CBS News
18-year-old arrested, accusing of threatening Homer-Center School District with shotgun

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- An 18-year-old was arrested and is charged with making a threat against the Homer-Center School District.

Police say Spencer Baker made the threat in a video on Snapchat.

They say several students at the high school told the principal about the video. 

It reportedly shows the suspect holding a shotgun and arriving at the school. 

First published on September 8, 2023 / 1:59 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

