18-year-old arrested, accusing of threatening Homer-Center School District with shotgun

18-year-old arrested, accusing of threatening Homer-Center School District with shotgun

18-year-old arrested, accusing of threatening Homer-Center School District with shotgun

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- An 18-year-old was arrested and is charged with making a threat against the Homer-Center School District.

Police say Spencer Baker made the threat in a video on Snapchat.

They say several students at the high school told the principal about the video.

It reportedly shows the suspect holding a shotgun and arriving at the school.