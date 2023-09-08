18-year-old arrested, accusing of threatening Homer-Center School District with shotgun
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- An 18-year-old was arrested and is charged with making a threat against the Homer-Center School District.
Police say Spencer Baker made the threat in a video on Snapchat.
They say several students at the high school told the principal about the video.
It reportedly shows the suspect holding a shotgun and arriving at the school.
