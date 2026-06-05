Around 150 people evacuated after vehicle fire in Pennsylvania Turnpike tunnel

Around 150 people were evacuated after a vehicle caught fire Thursday night in the Allegheny Mountain Tunnel on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

A spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission said that the highway had been shut down in both directions between the Breezewood and New Stanton exits around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday due to a vehicle fire inside the tunnel, which is located approximately 80 miles east of Pittsburgh.

Around 150 people were evacuated from the Allegheny Mountain Tunnel along the Pennsylvania Turnpike late Thursday after a vehicle caught fire inside the tunnel.Bollman Charter Service said its buses helped transport people to one of the Turnpike Commission's maintenance sheds while crews worked to clear the emergency response scene. Bollman Charter Service

Approximately 150 people from nearly 80 vehicles were evacuated from the tunnel and were taken by bus to one of the Turnpike's maintenance sheds while crews were working to clear the scene, officials said.

Around five hours after the fire happened, people were able to be returned to their vehicles and were cleared from the tunnel around 3 a.m. early Friday morning.

The Turnpike Commission said it is grateful for everyone who helped provide support during the emergency response including the Pennsylvania State Police.

"Special recognition goes to our dedicated PA Turnpike maintenance, operations, traffic management, engineering teams, who supported customers and emergency operations, and worked to restore normal operations," a Turnpike Commission statement read.

Bollman Charter Service, who helped bus people to the Turnpike maintenance sheds, shared photos on social media, saying that "transportation is more than getting people from one place to another—it's about helping our communities, lending a hand, and ensuring people get to safety."

As of early Friday morning, the westbound side of the Allegheny Mountain Tunnel remains closed for inspection and both directions of traffic are being routed through the eastbound side of the tunnel.

Drivers are being asked to slow down, obey traffic patterns, and exercise caution.