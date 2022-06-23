15-year-old charged in burglary, assault that injured 2 women in Hazelwood

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A 15-year-old from Homestead is facing charges for his alleged role in a burglary and assault that left two women injured.

The teen and three other suspects are accused of throwing a brick through the back window of a home on Ladora Way in Hazelwood on Wednesday while two girls were inside, court paperwork said.

The two women came home from work, and one of them told police she was sitting on the back porch when the 15-year-old and two others "rushed her." One victim told police the teen punched her and pinned her down while two others helped. When the other woman came outside, the criminal complaint said she was attacked, choked and pistol whipped.

Police said one of the suspects asked about a gun, then went inside, confronted a girl and started throwing things around.

The group ran when one of the women told them police were on the way, the criminal complaint said.

Police said the two victims were evaluated on scene and taken to the hospital.

The 15-year-old is facing charges including multiple counts of aggravated assault, simple assault, robbery and burglary.

Investigators said they're still working to identify the other three suspects.