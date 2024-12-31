14-year-old boy injured in Pittsburgh shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A 14-year-old boy was injured in a shooting in Pittsburgh's Terrace Village neighborhood on Monday night.

Police say officers were called to Rose Street just after 11:15 p.m. when they received a 7-round ShotSpotter alert.

When officers arrived, they found a 14-year-old boy who had been shot in the ankle.

A 14-year-old boy was injured in a late-night shooting in Pittsburgh's Terrace Village neighborhood. KDKA Photojournalist Bryce Lutz

The boy was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

Police say the boy told officers he was walking up to his house when he was shot.

Detectives from the Violent Crime Unit are investigating the shooting. Police say there are no suspect descriptions and no arrests have been made at this time.