Watch CBS News
Local News

14-year-old boy injured in Pittsburgh shooting

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Police investigating Terrace Village shooting
Pittsburgh Police investigating Terrace Village shooting 00:17

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A 14-year-old boy was injured in a shooting in Pittsburgh's Terrace Village neighborhood on Monday night.

Police say officers were called to Rose Street just after 11:15 p.m. when they received a 7-round ShotSpotter alert.

When officers arrived, they found a 14-year-old boy who had been shot in the ankle.

kdka-rose-street-pittsburgh-shooting.png
A 14-year-old boy was injured in a late-night shooting in Pittsburgh's Terrace Village neighborhood. KDKA Photojournalist Bryce Lutz

The boy was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

Police say the boy told officers he was walking up to his house when he was shot. 

Detectives from the Violent Crime Unit are investigating the shooting. Police say there are no suspect descriptions and no arrests have been made at this time. 

Mike Darnay

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.