14-year-old being charged as an adult in relation to kidnapping death in Indiana County

Teenager being charged as adult in kidnapping death

INDIANA COUNTY (KDKA) - New developments have emerged in the case of a man kidnapped and found dead in an Indiana County field last month.

A 14-year-old is now being charged in the case and being charged as an adult.

Harmony Hayward is being formally charged in the 2022 death of Hayden Garreffa.

She is being held in a juvenile detention center while she awaits a preliminary arraignment.

Hayward and seven others are charged in the death of Garreffa who was taken from his home before he was stabbed and left in that field.

Police believe there had been a dispute involving one of the suspects and the victim.