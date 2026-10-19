11 kids and 2 adults injured in UTV crash in Pennsylvania

Eleven children and two adults were injured in a utility task vehicle crash in Venango County, Pennsylvania State Police said.

In a report released this weekend, state police said a total of 13 people were injured in a UTV rollover crash in Cornplanter Township on Oct. 10.

Police said troopers from the Franklin station were called to Grandview Road for a UTV rollover crash on private property.

When police got there, they said troopers found 11 kids between the ages of 6 and 12 and two women, ages 34 and 56, had been inside the UTV at the time of the crash.

One of the adults was flown to UPMC Hamot. Multiple children, both boys and girls, were taken to UPMC Northwest by ambulance. Troopers didn't share information about their conditions.

Police didn't release any other details, citing the ongoing investigation.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says nearly 95,000 injuries associated with off-highway vehicles like UTVs were treated at emergency departments in 2022.

OHVs were linked to almost 2,500 deaths between 2018 and 2020, with nearly 300 of those among children under 16 years old, the agency said. During that time, Pennsylvania, California, West Virginia, Kentucky and Florida accounted for more than 30% of OHV deaths.