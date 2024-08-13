10-year-old boy in Pennsylvania goes missing while kayaking

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The search continues for a 10-year-old boy who went missing while kayaking on the Yellow Breeches Creek in Cumberland County.

The 10-year-old boy went missing on Saturday, and now crews are considering the search as a recovery mission, CBS affiliate WHP-TV reported.

In an update on Tuesday, officials reportedly said the boy was kayaking with three adults and three other children at the time he went missing. He was reportedly alone in his kayak and went under the water and did not come back up. WHP-TV reported that the boy was swept under debris.

The TV station reported the search for the boy started in Cumberland County near Limekiln Road, but crews have moved to search downstream into York County. Emergency officials responded to the scene and began searching for the boy within 10 minutes.

First responders have been on the water searching for the 10-year-old boy every day since he went missing.

It is not clear where the group of kayakers was from.