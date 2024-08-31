1 man killed, 2 others injured in shooting, Pittsburgh police say

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- An active police investigation is underway in Pittsburgh.

Just before 8 p.m. Saturday, Pittsburgh police and other emergency personnel were dispatched to the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Marion Street along the Crawford-Roberts and Bluff neighborhood border for a 10-round ShotSpotter alert.

Three victims with gunshot wounds were found in the street. One man was transported to an area hospital in grave condition. He was pronounced deceased at the hospital, according to a report from Pittsburgh Public Safety.

Another man and a woman were transported to a local hospital in critical condition with "significant injuries." Both victims were immediately taken into surgery, police added.

Witnesses told police that an altercation occurred on Fifth Avenue before a man shot the three victims. Witnesses said the suspect fled on foot, heading north on Vine Street toward Colwell Street.

The investigation is ongoing.