1 dead, several others injured in Greene County motorcycle crash

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- One person is dead and several others are injured following a two-motorcycle crash in Greene County on Saturday.

Police say they were called to N 88 Road in Jefferson Township, where 60-year-old David Tretinik of Clarksville, and a passenger, were riding along as part of a convoy when a deer jumped into the road.

Unable to get out of the way in time, Tretinik hit the deer and lost control, falling into the path of another motorcycle that hit Tretinik, killing him, before the second bike lost control.

The passenger of Tretinik's bike, with the driver and passenger of the other motorcycle, were also treated for injuries.

