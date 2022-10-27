Watch CBS News

Tree of Life: Commemorating the 11 lives lost 4 years ago in 2018 synagogue shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Today is a day Pittsburgh will never forget, marking four years since 11 lives were lost in the deadliest attack on the Jewish community in United States history.

On Oct. 27, 2018, a normal Saturday in Squirrel Hill became an unimaginable nightmare when a gunman opened fire inside the Tree of Life Synagogue, killing 11 people and injuring several others.

Now, four years later, we pause to remember and reflect in spirit and in action. 

Stay with KDKA for special coverage in our newscasts as we pause to remember and reflect in spirit and in action. 

 

'A Tree of Life: The Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting' documentary debuts on HBO

On Wednesday night, a new documentary surrounding the Tree of Life shooting's impact on the community debuted on HBO.

HBO describes the film as 'a deeply personal portrait of the survivors, victims, and family members, who share their harrowing first-hand accounts of the shooting's impact on the community.' For more, click here.

Remembering the victims

Eleven worshippers were killed during the attack on the synagogue.

They were mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, grandparents, aunts, uncles and cherished friends.  

PHOTO GALLERY: Remembering The Victims

A Look Back At Oct. 27, 2018

Pittsburgh's darkest day began as a rainy and dreary October morning like any other in the fall -- but the world's eyes would soon turn to Squirrel Hill, as unthinkable hatred shattered one of the city's most peaceful neighborhoods.

First responders swarm upon Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood after a gunman opened fire during Saturday morning services on Oct. 27, 2018. Eleven worshippers were killed. KDKA Photojournalist Tim Lawson

Eleven worshippers were shot and killed inside the Synagogue, as they attended services at each of the three congregations in the building -- Tree of Life, New Light, and Dor Hadash.

KDKA'S Andy Sheehan's report on Oct. 27

Later that evening, it was the young people of Squirrel Hill, students from Taylor Allderdice High School who brought the community together to begin the long process of healing, one which continues today.

Members of the Squirrel Hill community come together for a student-organized candle vigil in rememberance of those who died earlier in the day during a shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh on October 27, 2018. (DUSTIN FRANZ/AFP/Getty Images)

The streets of Mister Rogers' neighborhood filled with mourners wanting to pray, sing, cry and remember the lives lost and the lives forever impacted by the terror that rang out earlier that same day.

The future for Tree Of Life

Four years after the attack, the synagogue remains closed to the public.

Architect Daniel Libeskind has been chosen to design the future of the site, as a memorial space will be created at Tree of Life.

Libeskind was behind the master plan for the World Trade Center site after 9/11 and he also designed the Jewish Museum in Berlin.

The congregation wants the building to be used as a place of worship again, as well as a place for people to learn about confronting hate.

The sanctuary will be renovated while other parts of the campus will be demolished.

There is no timetable for when the project will be completed.

