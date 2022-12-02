Suspect arrested in killing of Takeoff one month after fatal shooting of Migos rapper

Suspect arrested in killing of Takeoff one month after fatal shooting of Migos rapperget the free app
A suspect has been arrested in the killing of the rapper Takeoff, Houston's police chief announced during a press conference Friday afternoon. Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, has been charged with murder in connection with Takeoff's death, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said.
The chief said Clark was arrested Thursday evening peacefully. Friday's announcement came just over a month after the rapper, who formed one-third of the Grammy Award-nominated trio Migos, was fatally shot following a private party at a downtown Houston bowling alley.
Police Sgt. Michael Burrow said during the news conference that the shooting followed a dispute over a game of dice, but that Takeoff was not involved and was "an innocent bystander."
On Wednesday, authorities said a man was charged in connection with the case. But during a court hearing, prosecutors said the suspect, Cameron Joshua, 22, is not believed to have fired a weapon during the shooting.
Joshua is facing a charge of unlawful carrying of a weapon for allegedly having a handgun when the rapper, whose off-stage name was Kirsnick Khari Ball, was killed around 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 1 as gunfire erupted outside of 810 Billiards & Bowling following a private party.
"We believe Cameron Joshua has been appropriately charged in this case and we're continuing our investigation into the death of Takeoff," Matt Gilliam, a prosecutor with the Harris County District Attorney's Office, told reporters in a brief statement after Wednesday's hearing.
Christopher Downey, Joshua's attorney, told reporters he has not seen anything to suggest his client fired a weapon or had anything to do with Takeoff's shooting.
"The bottom line is ... Cameron Joshua did not shoot Takeoff," Downey said.
When asked if Joshua knows who shot Takeoff, Downey said, "We will discuss that with the DA's office if we decide to. Right now, we're charged with offenses and we're not saying anything."
Houston police have said at least two people discharged firearms when Takeoff was killed. Takeoff's primary cause of death was listed as "penetrating gunshot wounds of head and torso into arm," according to an autopsy.