Live Updates: Pittsburgh braces for winter storm bringing ice, snow and negative wind chills

Live Updates: Pittsburgh braces for winter storm bringing ice, snow and negative wind chillsget the free app
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A storm is bringing ice, snow and temperatures that feel below zero to Pittsburgh right before Christmas, potentially impacting holiday travel.
While it's raining, temperatures will be in the 40s, but arctic air will move in very fast during the morning hours Friday, and temps will quickly drop down into the teens and single digits within a few hours. This will promptly freeze any wet surfaces and turn them into slick and icy spots.
On top of the ice, snow will be accumulating all throughout the day. In this case, 1 inch or 3 inches doesn't make a difference because it'll be blowing around. Winds will also be gusting up to 50 mph, so wind chill values will be well below zero by Friday night.
On Christmas Eve, morning lows will be in the single digits, but wind chills will be anywhere from 0 to -20 due to the gusty winds up to 40 mph. Afternoon highs will be in the mid-teens, but wind chills will still remain below zero the entire day. Light snow will linger on, and light accumulations could add to Friday's snow totals.
Christmas Day will still be very cold with wind chills between 0 to -10 and single-digit temperatures.
Both Friday and Saturday have been declared First Alert Weather Days.
Winter weather threatens holiday travel
Though there were a few cancelations on the board early Thursday morning for flights to cities like Denver, Minneapolis and Toronto, most people heading out of Pittsburgh in the morning saw short TSA lines and flights leaving on time.
This ease of travel is expected to change, however, as the weather continues to shift and a massive cold front moves into the region.
Weather watches and warnings are already in effect for the next several days and the governor's office released a statement urging Pennsylvanians to pay attention to weather forecasts and stay alert for rapidly changing conditions this holiday weekend.
Read more here.
Pittsburgh Public, North Allegheny cancel school Friday
Two of Allegheny County's biggest districts have canceled school for Friday.
Pittsburgh Public Schools and North Allegheny School District both announced there will be no classes because of the weather.
An updating list of school closings and delays in the Pittsburgh area can be found here.