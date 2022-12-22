Impending winter weather threatens holiday travel

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Many will begin their holiday travel today, but the impending winter storm has led to more than 1,000 U.S. flights already being canceled.

Here in Pittsburgh, some flights have already been canceled and it's due to a huge winter weather system taking hold in the midwest and heading to our area.

A strong cold front is expected to push across the country for the next several days and airlines are already starting to feel the impact, delaying and canceling flights at major airports in cities like Chicago and Denver.

The ripple effect is starting to take effect in Pittsburgh.

Most flights are still on-time but several airlines are showing delays and even a few cancellations - but that number is expected to grow.

In a statement released yesterday, the governor's office is urging Pennsylvanians to pay attention to weather forecasts and remain alert for rapidly changing conditions and brutal cold this holiday weekend.

"If your flight gets canceled or you miss a connection, it's far easier to get put on a new plane and be nimble if you don't have a checked bag that they have to go find," said Scott Keyes, the founder of Scott's Cheap Flights.

So, if you plan to travel this weekend, be flexible with your travel plans if you can.

Make sure you know the airline's policy for canceled flights due to weather and check the forecast regularly.

Since we are only at the front end of this winter blast, we will keep you up to date both on air and online.