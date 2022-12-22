Warming centers to open in Pittsburgh on Christmas Eve
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh area is expected to see freezing temperatures this holiday weekend, with Christmas Eve and Christmas Day potentially seeing sub-zero wind chills.
Pittsburgh officials are taking action by opening warming centers across the city on Saturday, Dec. 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Here is the list of warming centers that will be active:
Brighton Heights Healthy Active Living Community Center
3515 McClure Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 152123
412-766-4656
Greenfield Healthy Active Living Community Center
745 Greenfield Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA15217
412-422-6551
Homewood Healthy Active Living Community Center
7321 Frankstown Road
Pittsburgh, PA15208
412-244-4190
Sheraden Healthy Active Living Community Center
720 Sherwood Avenue
Pittsburgh, Pa 15204
412-777-5012
South Side Market House Healthy Active Living Community Center
12th and Bingham Streets
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
412-488-8404
