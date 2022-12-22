Watch CBS News
Local News

Warming centers to open in Pittsburgh on Christmas Eve

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Impending winter weather threatens holiday travel
Impending winter weather threatens holiday travel 02:28

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh area is expected to see freezing temperatures this holiday weekend, with Christmas Eve and Christmas Day potentially seeing sub-zero wind chills. 

Pittsburgh officials are taking action by opening warming centers across the city on Saturday, Dec. 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

Here is the list of warming centers that will be active: 

Brighton Heights Healthy Active Living Community Center
3515 McClure Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA  152123
412-766-4656

Greenfield Healthy Active Living Community Center
745 Greenfield Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA15217
412-422-6551

Homewood Healthy Active Living Community Center
7321 Frankstown Road
Pittsburgh, PA15208
412-244-4190

Sheraden Healthy Active Living Community Center
720 Sherwood Avenue
Pittsburgh, Pa 15204
412-777-5012

South Side Market House Healthy Active Living Community Center
12th and Bingham Streets
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
412-488-8404

First published on December 22, 2022 / 2:01 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.