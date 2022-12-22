Warming centers to open in Pittsburgh on Christmas Eve

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh area is expected to see freezing temperatures this holiday weekend, with Christmas Eve and Christmas Day potentially seeing sub-zero wind chills.

Pittsburgh officials are taking action by opening warming centers across the city on Saturday, Dec. 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Here is the list of warming centers that will be active:

Brighton Heights Healthy Active Living Community Center

3515 McClure Avenue

Pittsburgh, PA 152123

412-766-4656

Greenfield Healthy Active Living Community Center

745 Greenfield Avenue

Pittsburgh, PA15217

412-422-6551

Homewood Healthy Active Living Community Center

7321 Frankstown Road

Pittsburgh, PA15208

412-244-4190

Sheraden Healthy Active Living Community Center

720 Sherwood Avenue

Pittsburgh, Pa 15204

412-777-5012

South Side Market House Healthy Active Living Community Center

12th and Bingham Streets

Pittsburgh, PA 15203

412-488-8404