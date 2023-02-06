East Palestine residents shaken by train derailment evacuation order, 'I just want to be back home'

EAST PALESTINE, OHIO (KDKA) - Residents say they are scared and just want this to all be over. 21 people spent the night at this emergency shelter last night, after the mandatory evacuation was issued.

Many have been here since Friday night. Failing to leave the 1-mile radius evacuation zone could result in charges.

Hundreds of residents cannot go home as concerns grow over a potential explosion at the train derailment site in East Palestine, Ohio.

"I literally grabbed my wife and said we're leaving! And so, I had no intention of coming here. We fed our cats, we were worried about them, but we came here immediately, immediately because this stuff is serious," said Roger Walker, an East Palestine resident.

An urgent evacuation notice went out Sunday night for a 1-mile radius from the crash site. Nearly two dozen people spent the night at the East Palestine school. The American Red Cross is running a 24-hour emergency shelter with food and cots.

"My wife packed a bag, but that's it. Just minimal, we had to get out," Walker added.

"It was not going regular smoke, it was like rolling and only thing I could think of was, man I've got to get out of here. And five minutes later, the police knocked on my door and said you got to get out," said Paul Cochran, who evacuated his home.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine says if an explosion were to occur, deadly shrapnel could each as far as one mile. Many people made a tough decision to leave their pets behind. Now, they're terrified about what could happen.

"The American Red Cross people, they have been very helpful. They helped me get my medicine and took me home so I could feed my cat and stuff. I love that girl. She's 13 years old. I got to take care of her. I just wish this stuff would just be over with, I want to be back home," said Cochran.

Governor DeWine said Sunday evening most people in the evacuation zone had left, but more than 500 people have not. A portion of Darlington Township, Beaver County is in the evacuation zone.