2022 Pittsburgh Steelers NFL Draft Tracker

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The 2022 NFL Draft is set to get underway in Las Vegas.
The Steelers have seven picks this year. The draft runs from Thursday through Saturday in Las Vegas.
2022 NFL Draft schedule:
- Thursday: 8:00 p.m. - Round 1
- Friday: 7:00 p.m. - Rounds 2-3
- Saturday: Noon - Rounds 4-7
Each team will have 10 minutes to make a pick in the first round, then seven minutes in the second round. In Rounds 3-6, each team has five minutes, followed by four minutes in the final round.
Steelers to make 7 picks in 2022 Draft
Going into the draft, the team currently has the following picks:
- Round 1 - 20th overall pick
- Round 2 - 52nd overall pick
- Round 3 - 84th overall pick
- Round 4 - 138th overall pick
- Round 6 - 208th overall pick
- Round 7 - 225th overall pick
- Round 7 - 241st overall pick
Steelers HQ
KDKA's Rich Walsh is on the South Side preparing for the 2022 NFL Draft at Pittsburgh Steelers HQ.
Follow him on Twitter for updates and analysis of every pick.
Where is Kenny Pickett going?
Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett is expected by many to be selected in Thursday's first round, but where? NFL Draft experts have submitted their final mock draft ahead of tonight's big event.
Find out what the experts are predicting here.