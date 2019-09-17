Live

U.S.-Mexico border wall: What it really looks like

    • What does the border wall look like, anyway?

      America's southern border is big news. Thanks to President Donald Trump's signature campaign promise — a wall between the United States and Mexico — and reports of family separations and migrant children imprisoned without soap or blankets, the border has been one of the most talked-about stories of 2019.

      In reality, America's current "border wall" is a series of piecemeal barriers that vary in size, shape and age. Sections of "wall" include low fences; high barriers; dividers with steel slats; and areas with checkpoints and pedestrian passages. Other parts of the border have no structures at all, demarcated instead by rivers or mountains.

      Here's what the U.S.-Mexico border really looks like -- both the areas with walls and without.

      In this photo, a boy plays at the beach near the U.S.-Mexico border fence in Playas de Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico in June 2019.

      Credit: Guillermo Arias/AFP/Getty Images

    • Climbing for fun

      A man climbs on the U.S.-Mexico border fence for fun in Playas de Tijuana, Mexico.

      Credit: Guillermo Arias/AFP/Getty Images

    • Waiting behind a border fence

      Migrants stand together along the U.S.-Mexican border fence as they wait to turn themselves over to the U.S. Border Patrol on February 12, 2019 in El Paso, Texas.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • Celebrating Independence Day

      People gather on the Mexican side of the fence to watch the Fourth of July fireworks in the San Diego Bay.

      Credit: Guillermo Arias/AFP/Getty Images

    • Waiting to be processed

      A 5-year-old Ecuadorian girl waits to be transported with her mother to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection processing center on September 10, 2019 near Los Ebanos, Texas.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • Not exactly a wall

      An obelisk and a short metal fence mark the boundary between the United States and Mexico near Calexico, California.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • Reaching across borders

      On the Mexican side of the fence, a girl from Ciudad Juarez touches hands with a person in the United States through the barrier's slats.

      Credit: Herika Martinez/AFP/Getty Images

    • When the river is the border

      Mexican National Guard members prevent a Central American woman and a young girl from crossing the Rio Bravo border into the United States on June 21, 2019. In this area, there is no wall; the river acts as a border and, often, a deterrent.

      Credit: Herika Martinez/AFP/Getty Images

    • Back to Mexico

      The woman and girl were detained by members of Mexican National Guard in Ciudad Juarez.

      Credit: Herika Martinez/AFP/Getty Images

    • Rusted-out car

      A car rusts in the sun on the Mexican side of the fence in Tijuana.

      Credit: Agustin Paullier/AFP/Getty Images

    • An incomplete barrier

      A Border Patrol unit sits next to a section of the border fence as it ends near eastern Tijuana.

      Credit: Guillermo Arias / AFP/Getty Images

    • Bridging a divide with art

      In March, 2019, artists on both sides of the border painted murals at the wall between Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, and El Paso, Texas.

      Credit: Herika Martinez/AFP/Getty Images

    • An unlikely playground

      American and Mexican families play on a set of seesaws that are pushed through the slats in the barrier between Ciudad Juarez and El Paso, Texas.

      Credit: Luis Torres/AFP/Getty Images

    • Bridge closed

      U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents block the Paso del Norte International Bridge during a surprise closure of the pedestrian passage between Ciudad Juarez and El Paso, Texas.

      Credit: Herika Martinez/AFP/Getty Images

    • Another section of border wall

      A car drives along the U.S.-Mexico border on February 22, 2019 in Otay Mesa, California.

      Credit: Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images

    • Officers conduct a drill with tear gas

      U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers conduct a drill using tear gas on Puente de Las Americas Bridge No. 1, which connects Laredo, Texas with Nuevo Laredo, in Mexico.

      Credit: Marco Ugarte/AP

    • Waiting in line

      A young boy from Honduras waits in line with his parents at the U.S.-Mexico border in Tijuana, Mexico on September 12, 2019.

      Credit: Sandy Huffaker/AFP/Getty Images

    • Pentagon-funded wall construction

      Government contractors erect a section of Pentagon-funded border wall along the Colorado River in Yuma, Arizona. The 30-foot high wall replaces a five-mile section of short fencing, visible in the left side of the frame.

      Credit: Matt York/AP

    • Border Patrol boat

      U.S. Border Police guard the Rio Bravo on land and by boat. The river acts as a natural border between Eagle Pass, Texas and Piedras Negras, Mexico.

      Credit: Julio Cesar Aguilar/AFP/Getty Images

    • Touring the border wall

      Then-Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen stands with President Donald Trump as they tour the border wall in Calexico, California on April 5, 2019.

      Credit: Saul Loeb / AFP/Getty Images

    • Asylum restrictions take effect

      Migrants seeking asylum in the United States are assigned a number at the Civil Registration Office in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. This sign indicates that the last number to enter is 12,552.

      On September 11, 2019, the U.S. Supreme Court allowed asylum restrictions imposed by the Trump administration to take effect, preventing most Central American migrants from applying at the U.S. border.

      Credit: Paul Ratje/AFP/Getty Images

    • Fence prayer

      On the U.S. side of the fence, a boy holds a sign during a prayer with priests and bishops from both Mexico and the United States. This section of the fence, on the outskirts of Ciudad Juarez, was one of the first to be constructed.

      Credit: Herika Martinez/AFP/Getty Images

    • Beto O'Rourke speaking at a protest march

      Democratic presidential candidate and former Texas Congressman Beto O'Rourke gave a speech at a protest of the border wall in El Paso, Texas in February 2019.

      Credit: Christ Chavez/Getty Images

    • Prototypes for a wall

      Construction workers erected prototype models for a secondary border wall in Otay Mesa, California — a smaller wall is already there. The Department of Homeland Security is building 12.5 miles of secondary border wall there.

      Credit: Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images

    • A Fourth of July prayer

      Catholic priests from Latin America, the U.S. and Canada gather to pray for migrants at the border fence in Tijuana, Mexico, on July 4, 2019.

      Credit: Guillermo Arias/AFP/Getty Images

    • A floating wall

      West of Yuma, Arizona, in the Imperial Sand Dunes, old barriers were often buried in sand. This new 15-foot-high border fence "floats" on top of the sand, moving and shifting in the wind without losing any height.

      Credit: U.S. Customs and Border Patrol via Flickr

    • Remain 10 feet away

      A sign hangs on the wall separating the United States and Mexico in Calexico, California. It instructs people to stay 10 feet away from the fence.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • 14 more miles of wall in California

      In August 2019, U.S. Border Patrol's Acting San Diego Sector Chief Kathleen Scudder   delivered remarks applauding the completion of 14 miles of new border wall construction in San Ysidro. Downtown Tijuana sits just on the other side of the fence.

      Credit: Tim Tucciarone

    • A self-appointed militia

      Jeff Allen and Jim Benvie, plus two men identifying themselves only as Viper and Stinger, share cigarettes while patrolling the U.S.-Mexico border in Sunland Park, New Mexico. These aren't Border Patrol officers; they are a self-appointed militia. Members say they will patrol until a wall is built.

      Credit: Paul Ratje/AFP/Getty Images

    • Private citizens patrolling the border

      The militia calls itself United Constitutional Patriots New Mexico Border Ops.

      Credit: Paul Ratje / AFP/Getty Images

    • Do not enter

      Construction workers install panels for approximately 11 miles of new border wall in Calexico, California.

      Credit: U.S. Customs and Border Protection via Flickr

    • Near the border in New Mexico

      A group of about 30 Brazilian migrants who have just crossed the Rio Grande onto private property in New Mexico, sit on the ground while U.S. Border Patrol agents keep watch.

      Credit: Paul Ratje/AFP/Getty Images

    • Border Patrol van

      The Brazilian migrants get into a U.S. Border Patrol van. They will be driven from the private property where they encountered Border Patrol agents.

      Credit: Paul Ratje/AFP/Getty Images

    • Inside a border detention facility

      Migrants are detained in a tented, air-conditioned cage at a Border Patrol detention facility in Tornillo, Texas, a small border town in El Paso County.

      Credit: Cedar Attanasio/AP

    • Caged at the border

      Migrant women rest on floor mats inside the detention cage in Tornillo, Texas. 

      Credit: Cedar Attanasio/AP

    • Central American families receive instructions

      A U.S. Border Patrol agent gives instructions to families, mostly from Central America, who have just crossed the Rio Grande from Mexico. The families presented themselves to agents in Los Ebanos, Texas.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • Counting and confiscating cash

      A U.S. Border Patrol agent counts cash brought by an Ecuadorian immigrant after she and her daughter crossed the Rio Grande from Mexico on September 10, 2019.

      As standard procedure, border agents confiscate and store personal items, including money, from immigrants when they are taken into custody, to be returned later.

      Credit: / Getty Images

    • A watchful eye

      A high-resolution surveillance camera, manned by U.S. military personnel, scans near the U.S.-Mexico border in Penitas, Texas. 

      U.S. soldiers deployed to the border assist U.S. Border Patrol agents with surveillance, although troops are not authorized to detain immigrants themselves.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • Near the border: Waiting game

      Migrants, mostly from Mexico, are pictured sitting on the ground waiting near the Paso del Norte Bridge at the U.S. border crossing in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.

      Credit: Paul Ratje / AFP/Getty Images

    • Immigration on hold

      Before the Supreme Court voted to uphold the Trump administration's asylum restrictions, asylum seekers waited in an encampment near the Gateway International Bridge in Matamoros, Mexico. Brownsville, Texas sits on the other side of the bridge.

      Credit: Veronica G. Cardenas/AP

    • Patrolling the Rio Grande Valley in Texas

      U.S. Border Patrol agents search for undocumented immigrants near the U.S.-Mexico border near Los Ebanos, Texas. Immigrant crossings have dipped in recent months but remain high for the summer.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • Searching a cotton field

      Border Patrol agents search for undocumented immigrants in a cotton field near the U.S.-Mexico border in Penitas, Texas.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • The "Lights for Liberty" protest

      People hold a candlelight vigil at the border in Tijuana, Mexico, to protest against U.S. immigration policies and detention conditions.

      Credit: Hans-Maximo Musielik/AP

    • Hiding in the heat

      In June 2019, U.S. Border Patrol agents gave medical aid to an undocumented man from Mexico. He suffered symptoms of heat-related illness while hiding in orange grove in south Texas, agents say.

      High temperatures topped 90 degrees every day that month.

      Credit: U.S. Customs and Border Patrol via Flickr

    • Coming to America

      In June 2019, a group of more than 100 families crossed the Rio Grande near Los Ebanos, Texas, and turned themselves in to U.S. Border Patrol agents.

      Credit: U.S. Customs and Border Patrol via Flickr