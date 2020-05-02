Live

The most popular dog breeds of 2020

    • 1. Labrador Retriever

      The ever-so-friendly labrador retriever has been America's number one breed since 1991.

      Credit: istockphoto

    • 2. German Shepherd

      Known for their loyalty and ability to retain training, German Shepherds are the preferred choice of canine for military and police units.

      Credit: AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

    • 3. Golden Retriever

      These playful dogs are often used as guide dogs for the blind.

      Credit: Hill's Pet Nutrition

    • 4. French Bulldog

      Though the require a lot of attention, French Bulldogs can be great watchdogs. 

      Credit: Getty Images

    • 5. Bulldog

      Bulldogs were named after bull baiting, a popular sport during the 13th century that consisted of pitting dogs against bulls.

      Credit: Drew Angerer, Getty Images

    • 6. Standard Poodle

      Siba the poodle won Best in Show during the 2020 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

      Credit: / Getty Images

    • 7. Beagle

      Beagles are widely used to hunt rabbits.

      Credit: Ben Pruchnie / Getty Images

    • 8. Rottweiler

      Rottweilers were used as search and rescue dogs after the September 11 terror attacks.

      Credit: ADEM ALTAN

    • 9. German Shorthaired Pointer

      These hunting dogs are excellent swimmers.

      Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

    • 10. Pembroke Welsh Corgi

      Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is most notably a huge fan of this dog breed. She has owned over 30 corgis during her lifetime.

      Credit: WPA Pool / Getty Images

    • 11. Dachshund

      Dachshunds were originally bred in Germany to hunt badgers.

      Credit: Scott Barbour/Getty Images

    • 12. Yorkshire Terrier

      The first therapy dog was a Yorkie.

      Credit: Tom Pitera

    • 13. Australian Shepherd

      This is the go-to herding dog.

      Credit: John Moore / Getty Images

    • 14. Boxer

      Boxers used to have their ears cropped and tails docked so animals couldn't grab them while hunting.

      Credit: Dan Kitwood / Getty Images

    • 15. Siberian Husky

      This dog is commonly used for sledding.

      Credit: REUTERS