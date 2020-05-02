The most popular dog breeds of 2020

Watch CBSN Live
The ever-so-friendly labrador retriever has been America's number one breed since 1991.
Credit: istockphoto
Known for their loyalty and ability to retain training, German Shepherds are the preferred choice of canine for military and police units.
Credit: AP Photo/Mary Altaffer
These playful dogs are often used as guide dogs for the blind.
Credit: Hill's Pet Nutrition
Though the require a lot of attention, French Bulldogs can be great watchdogs.
Credit: Getty Images
Bulldogs were named after bull baiting, a popular sport during the 13th century that consisted of pitting dogs against bulls.
Credit: Drew Angerer, Getty Images
Siba the poodle won Best in Show during the 2020 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.
Credit: / Getty Images
Beagles are widely used to hunt rabbits.
Credit: Ben Pruchnie / Getty Images
Rottweilers were used as search and rescue dogs after the September 11 terror attacks.
Credit: ADEM ALTAN
These hunting dogs are excellent swimmers.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is most notably a huge fan of this dog breed. She has owned over 30 corgis during her lifetime.
Credit: WPA Pool / Getty Images
Dachshunds were originally bred in Germany to hunt badgers.
Credit: Scott Barbour/Getty Images
The first therapy dog was a Yorkie.
Credit: Tom Pitera
This is the go-to herding dog.
Credit: John Moore / Getty Images
Boxers used to have their ears cropped and tails docked so animals couldn't grab them while hunting.
Credit: Dan Kitwood / Getty Images
This dog is commonly used for sledding.
Credit: REUTERS