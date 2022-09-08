Queen Elizabeth II and her corgis throughout the years

Inside the royal life of the Queen's corgis

The special edition of Town and Country magazine, honoring Queen Elizabeth's 90th birthday, revealed the royal treatment of her corgis

From the time she was a child, all the way through her 70-year reign, Queen Elizabeth II was surrounded by corgis. Here's a look at the beloved monarch — who died "peacefully" Thursday at age 96 — and her faithful sidekicks throughout the years.

1936

Princess Elizabeth (the future Queen Elizabeth II) with two corgi dogs at her home at 145 Piccadilly, London, July 1936. Getty Images

1940

The Royal Princess Elizabeth (Elizabeth II) holding a Pembroke Welsh Corgi dog, in April 1940. Lisa Sheridan/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

1952

Queen Elizabeth II of England at Balmoral Castle with one of her corgis, on September 28,1952. Bettmann via Getty Images

1960

Queen Elizabeth II photographing her corgis at Windsor Park in 1960 in Windsor, England. ANWAR HUSSEIN / Getty Images

1970

Queen Elizabeth II with one of her corgis at Sandringham, 1970. Matt Green via Getty Images

1994

Queen Elizabeth II walks her dogs at Windsor Castle on April 2, 1994. Julian Parker/UK Press via Getty Images

2002



Britain's Queen Elizabeth II meets the New Zealand All Blacks rugby team with the royal corgis in attendance at Buckingham Palace, in London, Nov. 5, 2002. KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH via AP

2022