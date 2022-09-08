Watch CBS News
Queen Elizabeth II and her corgis throughout the years

By C Mandler

/ CBS News

The special edition of Town and Country magazine, honoring Queen Elizabeth's 90th birthday, revealed the royal treatment of her corgis
Inside the royal life of the Queen's corgis 01:56

From the time she was a child, all the way through her 70-year reign, Queen Elizabeth II was surrounded by corgis. Here's a look at the beloved monarchwho died "peacefully" Thursday at age 96 — and her faithful sidekicks throughout the years.

1936

Princess And Corgis
Princess Elizabeth (the future Queen Elizabeth II) with two corgi dogs at her home at 145 Piccadilly, London, July 1936. Getty Images

1940

Royal Pets
The Royal Princess Elizabeth (Elizabeth II) holding a Pembroke Welsh Corgi dog, in April 1940. Lisa Sheridan/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

1952

Queen Elizabeth in Garden with Dog
Queen Elizabeth II of England at Balmoral Castle with one of her corgis, on September 28,1952.  Bettmann via Getty Images

1960

GBR: Queen Elizabeth II in Windsor Park
Queen Elizabeth II photographing her corgis at Windsor Park in 1960 in Windsor, England. ANWAR HUSSEIN / Getty Images

1970

Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth II with one of her corgis at Sandringham, 1970. Matt Green via Getty Images

1994

Queen Elizabeth II walking her dogs at Windsor Castle
Queen Elizabeth II walks her dogs at Windsor Castle on April 2, 1994. Julian Parker/UK Press via Getty Images

2002

AP Images
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II meets the New Zealand All Blacks rugby team with the royal corgis in attendance at Buckingham Palace, in London, Nov. 5, 2002.  KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH via AP

2022

Queen Elizabeth II Views Commemorative Platinum Jubilee Items
Queen Elizabeth II is joined by one of her dogs, Candy, as she views a display of memorabilia from her Golden and Platinum Jubilees in the Oak Room at Windsor Castle on February 4, 2022. Steve Parsons / Getty Images

First published on September 8, 2022 / 5:13 PM

