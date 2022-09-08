Queen Elizabeth II and her corgis throughout the years

Inside the royal life of the Queen's corgis
From the time she was a child, all the way through her 70-year reign, Queen Elizabeth II was surrounded by corgis. Here's a look at the beloved monarch and her faithful sidekicks throughout the years.
who died "peacefully" Thursday at age 96
Princess Elizabeth (the future Queen Elizabeth II) with two corgi dogs at her home at 145 Piccadilly, London, July 1936.
Getty Images
1940
The Royal Princess Elizabeth (Elizabeth II) holding a Pembroke Welsh Corgi dog, in April 1940.
Lisa Sheridan/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
1952
Queen Elizabeth II of England at Balmoral Castle with one of her corgis, on September 28,1952.
Bettmann via Getty Images
1960
Queen Elizabeth II photographing her corgis at Windsor Park in 1960 in Windsor, England.
ANWAR HUSSEIN / Getty Images
1970
Queen Elizabeth II with one of her corgis at Sandringham, 1970.
Matt Green via Getty Images
1994
Queen Elizabeth II walks her dogs at Windsor Castle on April 2, 1994.
Julian Parker/UK Press via Getty Images
2002
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II meets the New Zealand All Blacks rugby team with the royal corgis in attendance at Buckingham Palace, in London, Nov. 5, 2002.
KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH via AP
2022
Queen Elizabeth II is joined by one of her dogs, Candy, as she views a display of memorabilia from her Golden and Platinum Jubilees in the Oak Room at Windsor Castle on February 4, 2022.
Steve Parsons / Getty Images
