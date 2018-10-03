Terrified reactions at haunted houses

-
From fear to amazement
People have been visiting haunted house attractions since the early 19th century. These are some of our favorite terrified haunted-house reactions from recent years.
The Nightmares Fear Factory in Niagara Falls, Canada, photographs all of its guests at a particular point in the haunted experience. Check out the range of emotions in this photo.
Credit: Nightmares Fear Factory
-
Hair-raising
Credit: David Sprague/Halloween Horror Nights Universal Studios Hollywood
-
Would you go toe-to-toe with the Demogorgon?
Thrill-seekers in California encounter the slimy beast from the Upside Down in the "Stranger Things" maze at Universal Studios Hollywood's Halloween Horror Nights.
Credit: Halloween Horror Nights Universal Studios Hollywood
-
Would this make you jump?
Credit: Erebus Haunted Attraction
-
Yikes!
The Demogorgon claims more victims in the "Stranger Things" maze at Universal Studios Hollywood's Halloween Horror Nights.
Credit: Halloween Horror Nights Universal Studios Hollywood
-
Sharing the terror among friends
Four friends became four very frightened friends in a matter of seconds at the Nightmares Fear Factory in Niagara Falls, Canada.
Credit: Nightmares Fear Factory
-
His face is meme-ready
This Brooklyn Nets fan couldn't contain his fright.
Credit: Nightmares Fear Factory
-
This pair looks ready to bolt
We don't know what they're seeing, but it seems terrifying.
Credit: Nightmares Fear Factory
-
Creepy clown
You might remember this clown from the 1982 film "Poltergeist." He is back to scare patrons of the "Poltergeist" maze at Universal Studios Hollywood's Halloween Horror Nights.
Credit: David Sprague/Halloween Horror Nights Universal Studios Hollywood
-
These people are genuinely freaked out
We don't think they'll forget this moment anytime soon.
Credit: Nightmares Fear Factory
-
Does pizza ward off evil?
That Papa John's pizza won't save these shrieking patrons from the horrors of this haunted house.
Credit: Nightmares Fear Factory
-
Ever wonder what it would be like to experience "The Purge"?
If so, you're in luck because Universal Studios Hollywood has a maze based on the film "The First Purge" at its Halloween Horror Nights.
Credit: David Sprague/Halloween Horror Nights Universal Studios Hollywood
-
Boo!
This scare is brought to you by the "First Purge" maze at Universal Studios Hollywood's Halloween Horror Nights.
Credit: David Sprague/Halloween Horror Nights Universal Studios Hollywood
-
Keep your friends close ...
This must be one scary place.
Credit: Nightmares Fear Factory
-
The many faces of fear
What is that creature in the lower right? Then again, maybe we don't want to find out.
Credit: Erebus Haunted Attraction
-
What is blowing on them?
These terrified patrons were caught in a ghastly gust.
Credit: Erebus Haunted Attraction
-
