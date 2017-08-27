MTV's Video Music Awards 2017: Red carpet arrivals

Red carpet arrivals are underway at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, Calif.
Click through our gallery to see celebrities as they arrive to one of music's biggest nights.
Credit: Getty
Lorde attends the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum.
Rory Kramer attends the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum.
Rip Michaels attends the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Sun., Aug. 27, 2017 in Inglewood, Calif.
August Getty attends the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Sun. Aug. 27, 2017 in Inglewood, Calif.
Kodak Black attends the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Sun., Aug. 27, 2017 in Inglewood, Calif.
(L-R) Jack Lawless, Joe Jonas, JinJoo Lee and Cole Whittle of musical group DNCE attends the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Aug. 27, 2017 in Inglewood, Calif.
Joe Jonas of DNCE attends the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Aug. 27, 2017 in Inglewood, Calif.
(L-R) Brandon Arreaga, Nick Mara, Zion Kuwonu, Edwin Honoret and Austin Porter of PrettyMuch attend the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Sun., Aug. 27, 2017 in Inglewood, Calif.
Ed Sheeran attends the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Sun., Aug. 27, 2017 in Inglewood, Calif.
Paris Jackson attends the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California.
Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images
Tyler Posey attends the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California.
Credit: Christopher Polk / Getty Images
(L-R) Nicole Tuck, DJ Khaled, and Asahd Tuck Khaled attend the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California.
Credit: Rich Fury / Getty Images
Host Katy Perry attends the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California.
(L-R) Tomo Milicevic, Shannon Leto and Jared Leto of music group Thirty Seconds to Mars attend the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California.
Laura Perlongo (L) and Nev Schulman attend the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California.
Shawn Mendes attends the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California.