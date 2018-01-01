Happy New Year! Celebrations around the globe

Fireworks illuminate the city's skyline during New Year's Eve celebrations of 2018 on on January 1, 2018 in Yogyakarta, Indonesia.
Credit: Ulet Ifansasti / Getty Images
Fireworks light up the Taiwan skyline and Taipei 101 during New Years Eve celebrations just after midnight on January 1, 2018 in Taipei, Taiwan.
Credit: Billy H.C. Kwok / Getty Images
Crowds of people pack the streets as they leave McMahons Point after viewing the midnight fireworks display on New Year's Eve on New Year's Eve on January 1, 2018 in Sydney, Australia.
Credit: Scott Barbour / Getty Images
Fireworks explode from the Sydney Harbour Bridge and the Sydney Opera House during the midnight fireworks display on New Year's Eve on New Year's Eve on January 1, 2018 in Sydney, Australia.
A picture taken on December 31, 2017, shows a laser show at Burj Khalifa, the tallest tower in the world, to mark the New Year's eve celebrations in Dubai.
Credit: Giuseppe Cacace / AFP/Getty Images
Father Farah (L) leads New Year's Eve mass at the Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Cairo on December 31, 2017.
Credit: Khaled Desouki / AFP/Getty Images
People pose for photos with the Eiffel Tower as tourists gather on the Esplanade of Human Rights on the Trocadero in Paris on New Year's Eve on December 31, 2017.
Credit: Zakaria Abdelkafi / AFP/Getty Images
Fireworks explode over the Brandenburg Gate during New Year's festivities on January 1, 2018 in Berlin, Germany. Tens of thousands of revelers gathered in the city center to celebrate New Year's Eve.
Credit: Adam Berry / Getty Images
People wait for a moment to light a sign that reads 2018 during the New Year's Eve celebration on Nungwi Beach in Zanzibar, Tanzania, on December 31, 2017. /
Credit: Gulshan Khan / AFP/Getty Images
An Indian family takes a selfie during New Year's Eve celebrations at India gate in New Delhi on December 31, 2017.
Credit: Dominique Faget / AFP/Getty Images
Members of the New York City police department patrol in Times Square ahead of the New Year's Eve celebration on December 31, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Stephanie Keith / Getty Images
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 31: Members of the U.S. Navy arrive in Times Square ahead of the New Year's Eve celebration on December 31, 2017 in New York City.