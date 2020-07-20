Controversial sports team mascots

On July 13, 2020, the Washington NFL team announced that they would retire their "Redskins" logo and change their name, though a new moniker has yet to emerge. Activists have long pressured the team to rebrand, since the word is widely considered a slur against Native Americans.
Many people, including sports commentator Dick Vitale, celebrated the change. But just a day before the official announcement, the phrase "Hail to the Redskins" was trending on Twitter, as some fans expressed nostalgia for the old name.
This NFL franchise is far from the only team with a problematic mascot. You can find caricatures of ethnic groups — often Native American nations — slurs, or glorified references to the Confederacy on sports merchandise, even today.
Here are some of the other teams that have had controversial mascots through the years.