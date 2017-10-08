Harvey Weinstein is out at Weinstein Company, board says

The Weinstein Company's Board of Representatives have "terminated" Harvey Weinstein, effective immediately, they said in a statement Sunday.

"In light of new information about misconduct by Harvey Weinstein that has emerged in the past few days, the directors of The Weinstein Company - Robert Weinstein, Lance Maerov, Richard Koenigsberg and Tarak Ben Ammar - have determined, and have informed Harvey Weinstein, that his employment with The Weinstein Company is terminated, effective immediately," the statement reads.

This is a developing story and will be updated.