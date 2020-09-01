The best movies of 2020, ranked

Despite movie theaters shutting down due to the coronavirus pandemic, there were film releases this year. There have even been good movies; maybe you remember watching "Les Misérables" in a movie theater with a bucket of popcorn, or you've streamed "Hamilton" on Disney+ from the comfort of your couch at home.
2020 has been huge for movies from streaming sites. Critics raved about Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti in Hulu's "Palm Springs." Spike Lee's Netflix movie "Da 5 Bloods," starring the late Chadwick Boseman, was hailed by one critics as "one of the greatest Spike Lee films ever made."
It's also been a major year for international films, with several Asian-language movies in the mix, including "House of Hummingbird," "Yourself and Yours," "We Are Little Zombies" and more.
These movies were rated the highest among all of the films released in 2020, according to the movie review aggregator Metacritic. We've narrowed the list to focus on films with at least 10 critic reviews, to arrive at the best of the year.