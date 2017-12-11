Golden Globes: Complete list of nominations

Guillermo del Toro's fantasy "The Shape of Water" leads the race for the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards, with seven nominations, including Best Motion Picture (Drama), Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor and Actress. The nominations were announced Monday morning.

Other nominees for Best Picture (Drama) were "Call Me By Your Name," Christopher Nolan's World War II epic "Dunkirk," Steve Spielberg's "The Post," and "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri."

"Lady Bird" led the nominees in the Best Motion Picture (Comedy or Musical) category, with nods also for stars Saoirse Ronan and Laurie Metcalf and screenwriter Greta Gerwig. Other films nominated were "The Disaster Artist," "Get Out," "The Greatest Showman" and "I, Tonya."

In television categories, the HBO mini series "Big Little Lies" led with six nominations, including for stars Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern and Shailene Woodley.

The awards are voted on by members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Nominations were announced by Kristen Bell, Garrett Hedlund, Sharon Stone and Alfre Woodard.

A complete list of nominations follows

MOVIES

Best Motion Picture, Drama

"Call Me By Your Name"

"Dunkirk"

"The Post"

"The Shape of Water"

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

"The Disaster Artist"

"Get Out"

"The Greatest Showman"

"I, Tonya"

"Lady Bird"

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Timothée Chalamet, "Call Me By Your Name"

Daniel Day Lewis, "Phantom Thread"

Tom Hanks, "The Post"

Gary Oldman, "Darkest Hour"

Denzel Washington, "Roman J. Israel, Esq."

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Steve Carell, "Battle of the Sexes"

Ansel Elgort, "Baby Driver"

James Franco, "The Disaster Artist"

Daniel Kaluuya, "Get Out"

Hugh Jackman, "The Greatest Showman"

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Jessica Chastain, "Molly's Game"

Sally Hawkins, "The Shape of Water"

Francis McDormand, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Meryl Streep, "The Post"

Michelle Williams, "All the Money in the World"

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Margot Robbie, "I, Tonya"

Saoirse Ronan, "Lady Bird"

Emma Stone, "Battle of the Sexes"

Judi Dench, "Victoria & Abdul"

Helen Mirren, "The Leisure Seeker"

Best Supporting Actor

Willem Dafoe, "The Florida Project"

Armie Hammer, "Call Me By Your Name"

Richard Jenkins, "The Shape of Water"

Christopher Plummer, "All the Money in the World"

Sam Rockwell, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Best Supporting Actress

Mary J. Blige, "Mudbound"

Hong Chau, "Downsizing"

Allison Janney, "I, Tonya"

Laurie Metcalf, "Lady Bird"

Octavia Spencer, "The Shape of Water"

Best Director

Christopher Nolan, "Dunkirk"

Steven Spielberg, "The Post"

Martin McDonagh, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Guillermo del Toro, "The Shape of Water"

Ridley Scott, "All the Money in the World"

Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language

"A Fantastic Woman" (Chile)

"First They Killed My Father" (Cambodia)

"In the Fade" (Germany-France)

"Loveless" (Russia)

"The Square" (Sweden-Germany-France)

Best Animated Motion Picture

"The Boss Baby"

"The Breadwinner"

"Coco"

"Ferdinand"

"Loving Vincent"

Best Screenplay

Aaron Sorkin, "Molly's Game"

Greta Gerwig, "Lady Bird"

Martin McDonagh, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Liz Hannah & Josh Singer, "The Post"

Guillermo del Toro & Vanessa Taylor, "The Shape of Water"

Best Original Score

Jonny Greenwood, "Phantom Thread"

Carter Burwell, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Alexandre Desplat, "The Shape of Water"

John Williams, "The Post"

Hans Zimmer, "Dunkirk"

Best Original Song

"Home" (from "Ferdinand")

"Mighty River" (from "Mudbound")

"Remember Me" (from "Coco")

"The Star" (from "The Star")

"This Is Me" (from "The Greatest Showman")

TELEVISION

Best Television Series, Drama

"The Crown"

"Game of Thrones"

"The Handmaid's Tale"

"Stranger Things"

"This Is Us"

Best Television Series, Comedy or musical

"Black-ish"

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

"Master of None"

"SMILF"

"Will & Grace"

Best Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

"Big Little Lies"

"Fargo"

"Feud: Bette and Joan"

"The Sinner"

"Top of the Lake: China Girl"

Best Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Jason Bateman, "Ozark"

Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"

Freddie Highmore, "The Good Doctor"

Bob Oedenkirk, "Better Call Saul"

Liev Schreiber, "Ray Donovan"

Best Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Anthony Anderson, "Black-ish"

Aziz Ansari, "Master of None"

Kevin Bacon, "I Love Dick"

William H. Macy, "Shameless"

Eric McCormack, "Will & Grace"

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Robert De Niro, "The Wizard of Lies"

Jude Law, "The Young Pope"

"Kyle MacLachlan, "Twin Peaks"

Ewan McGregor, "Fargo"

Geoffrey Rush, "Genius"

Best Actress in a Television Series, Drama

Caitriona Balfe, "Outlander"

Claire Foy, "The Crown"

Maggie Gyllenhaal, "The Deuce"

Katherine Langford, "13 Reasons Why"

Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Best Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Pamela Adlon, "Better Things"

Alison Brie, "Glow"

Issa Rae, "Insecure"

Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Frankie Shaw, "SMILF"

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jessica Biel, The Sinner"

Nicole Kidman, "Big Little Lies"

Jessica Lange, "Feud: Bette and Joan"

Susan Sarandon, "Feud: Bette and Joan"

Reese Witherspoon, "Big Little Lies"

Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Laura Dern, "Big Little Lies"

Ann Dowd, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Chrissy Metz, "This is Us"

Michelle Pfeiffer, "The Wizard of Lies"

Shailene Woodley, "Big Little Lies"

Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

David Harbour, "Stranger Things"

Alfred Molina, "Feud: Bette and Joan"

Christian Slater, "Mr. Robot"

Alexander Skarsgård, "Big Little Lies"

David Thewlis, "Fargo"

The Golden Globe winners will be announced on Sunday, January 7, 2018, at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. The ceremony, hosted by Seth Myers, will be broadcast live on NBC.