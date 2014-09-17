Celebrity species

Aleiodes shakirae is one of 24 types of tiny wasps found in the Andes and named in May 2014. This wasp is a parasite which causes host caterpillers, "to bend and twist in an unusual way."
The 24 Aleiodes species named include a few other inspirations: A. albidactyl, A. albigena, A. albiviria, A. bimaculatus, A. cacuangoi, A. colberti, A. delicatus, A. dyeri, A. elleni, A. falloni, A. frosti, A. kingmani, A. longikeros, A. luteosicarius, A. marilynae, A. mirandae, A. napo, A. nubicola, A. onyx, A. shakirae, A. stewarti, A. townsendi, A. tzantza and A. yanayacu.