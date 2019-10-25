50 essential horror films for Halloween

While Hammer, the best-known British horror studio, produced enjoyably bloody titles in the 1950s and '60s (including a long run of Dracula films starring Christopher Lee and Peter Cushing), lesser-known studios like Amicus (which produced anthology films like "Tales From the Crypt" and "Asylum") and Tigron ("Witchfinder General") also created fun, chilling drive-in fare. One of the most atmospheric is Tigron's "The Blood on Satan's Claw" (1971), in which a demonic corpse is plowed up in a field, triggering a wave of witchcraft in a rural English village in the 17th century. There is terrific period detail, not a little gruesomeness, a music score you can't get out of your head, and fine performances, including from Linda Hayden (pictured) as Angel Blake, the beguilingly Satanic ringleader of a group of young devil worshippers.