CBSN

2018 Olympics: Spectacle of Winter Games' Closing Ceremony

Back
    Next
    • 2018 Olympics: Spectacle of Winter Games' Closing Ceremony
    • 2018 Olympics: Spectacle of Winter Games' Closing Ceremony
    • 2018 Olympics: Spectacle of Winter Games' Closing Ceremony
    • 2018 Olympics: Spectacle of Winter Games' Closing Ceremony
    • 2018 Olympics: Spectacle of Winter Games' Closing Ceremony
    • 2018 Olympics: Spectacle of Winter Games' Closing Ceremony
    • 2018 Olympics: Spectacle of Winter Games' Closing Ceremony
    • 2018 Olympics: Spectacle of Winter Games' Closing Ceremony
    • 2018 Olympics: Spectacle of Winter Games' Closing Ceremony
    • 2018 Olympics: Spectacle of Winter Games' Closing Ceremony
    • 2018 Olympics: Spectacle of Winter Games' Closing Ceremony
    • 2018 Olympics: Spectacle of Winter Games' Closing Ceremony
    • 2018 Olympics: Spectacle of Winter Games' Closing Ceremony
    • 2018 Olympics: Spectacle of Winter Games' Closing Ceremony
    • 2018 Olympics: Spectacle of Winter Games' Closing Ceremony
    • 2018 Olympics: Spectacle of Winter Games' Closing Ceremony
    • 2018 Olympics: Spectacle of Winter Games' Closing Ceremony
    • 2018 Olympics: Spectacle of Winter Games' Closing Ceremony
    • 2018 Olympics: Spectacle of Winter Games' Closing Ceremony
    • 2018 Olympics: Spectacle of Winter Games' Closing Ceremony
    • 2018 Olympics: Spectacle of Winter Games' Closing Ceremony
    • 2018 Olympics: Spectacle of Winter Games' Closing Ceremony
    • 2018 Olympics: Spectacle of Winter Games' Closing Ceremony
    • 2018 Olympics: Spectacle of Winter Games' Closing Ceremony
    • 2018 Olympics: Spectacle of Winter Games' Closing Ceremony
    • 2018 Olympics: Spectacle of Winter Games' Closing Ceremony
    • 2018 Olympics: Spectacle of Winter Games' Closing Ceremony
    • 2018 Olympics: Spectacle of Winter Games' Closing Ceremony

    • Closing Ceremony

      A general view of the closing ceremony at the 2018 Winter Olympics, Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium, Pyeongchang, South Korea, February 25, 2018.

      Credit: PAWEL KOPCZYNSKI/REUTERS

    • Closing Ceremony

      Flag bearers participate in the Closing Ceremony at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium, Pyeongchang, South Korea, February 25, 2018.

      Credit: JORGE SILVA/REUTERS

    • Closing Ceremony

      Athletes from North Korea and South Korea are seen during the Closing Ceremony at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium, Pyeongchang, South Korea, February 25, 2018.

      Credit: DAMIR SAGOLJ/REUTERS

    • Closing Ceremony

      Pita Taufatofua of Tonga and Liu Jiayu of China.

      Credit: KAI PFAFFENBACH/REUTERS

    • Closing Ceremony

      The delegation of the unified Korea team attends the Closing Ceremony at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium, Pyeongchang, South Korea, February 25, 2018.

      Credit: LUCY NICHOLSON/REUTERS

    • Closing Ceremony

      A general view of the Closing Ceremony at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium, Pyeongchang, South Korea, February 25, 2018.

      Credit: PAWEL KOPCZYNSKI/REUTERS

    • Closing Ceremony

      Artists perform during the Closing Ceremony at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium, Pyeongchang, South Korea, February 25, 2018.

      Credit: Lucy Nicholson/REUTERS

    • Closing Ceremony

      Artists perform during the Closing Ceremony at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium, Pyeongchang, South Korea, February 25, 2018.

      Credit: Christian Hartmann/REUTERS

    • Closing Ceremony

      Artists perform during the Closing Ceremony at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium, Pyeongchang, South Korea, February 25, 2018.

      Credit: Christian Hartmann/REUTERS

    • Closing Ceremony

      Artists perform during the Closing Ceremony at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium, Pyeongchang, South Korea, February 25, 2018.

      Credit: JORGE SILVA/REUTERS

    • Closing Ceremony

      Artists perform during the Closing Ceremony at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium, Pyeongchang, South Korea, February 25, 2018.

      Credit: Pawel Kopczynski/REUTERS

    • Closing Ceremony

      Artists perform during the Closing Ceremony at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium, Pyeongchang, South Korea, February 25, 2018.

      Credit: DAMIR SAGOLJ/REUTERS

    • Closing Ceremony

      Artists perform during the Closing Ceremony at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium, Pyeongchang, South Korea, February 25, 2018.

      Credit: Christian Hartmann/REUTERS

    • v

      The singer MILCK performs during the Closing Ceremony at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium, Pyeongchang, South Korea, February 25, 2018.

      Credit: JOHN SIBLEY/REUTERS

    • Closing Ceremony

      Exo performs during the Closing Ceremony at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium, Pyeongchang, South Korea, February 25, 2018.

      Credit: DAMIR SAGOLJ/REUTERS

    • Closing Ceremony

      Fireworks light up the sky during the Closing Ceremony at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium, Pyeongchang, South Korea, February 25, 2018.

      Credit: DAMIR SAGOLJ/REUTERS

    • Closing Ceremony

      DJ Martin Garrix performs during the Closing Ceremony at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium, Pyeongchang, South Korea, February 25, 2018.

      Credit: JOHN SIBLEY/REUTERS

    • Closing Ceremony

      Artists perform during the Closing Ceremony at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium, Pyeongchang, South Korea, February 25, 2018.

      Credit: Kim Hong-Ji/REUTERS

    • Closing Ceremony

      Artists perform during the Closing Ceremony at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium, Pyeongchang, South Korea, February 25, 2018.

      Credit: EDGAR SU/REUTERS

    • Closing Ceremony

      Artists perform during the Closing Ceremony at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium, Pyeongchang, South Korea, February 25, 2018.

      Credit: DAMIR SAGOLJ/REUTERS

    • Closing Ceremony

      Artists perform during the Closing Ceremony at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium, Pyeongchang, South Korea, February 25, 2018.

      Credit: Issei Kato/REUTERS

    • Closing Ceremony

      Artists perform during the Closing Ceremony at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium, Pyeongchang, South Korea, February 25, 2018.

      Credit: KIM HONG-JI/REUTERS

    • Closing Ceremony

      A general view of the Closing Ceremony at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium, Pyeongchang, South Korea, February 25, 2018.

      Credit: Pawel Kopczynski/REUTERS

    • Closing Ceremony

      Artists perform during the Closing Ceremony at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium, Pyeongchang, South Korea, February 25, 2018.

      Credit: PAWEL KOPCZYNSKI/REUTERS

    • Closing Ceremony

      International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach hands over the Olympic flag to Beijing Mayor Chen Jining during the closing ceremony. Beijing will host the 2022 Winter Olympics.

      Credit: KAI PFAFFENBACH/REUTERS

    • Closing Ceremony

      A general view of the Closing Ceremony at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium, Pyeongchang, South Korea, February 25, 2018.

      Credit: PAWEL KOPCZYNSKI/REUTERS

    • Closing Ceremony

      Fireworks explode during the Closing Ceremony at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium, Pyeongchang, South Korea, February 25, 2018.

      Credit: Pawel Kopczynski/REUTERS

    • Closing Ceremony

      Fireworks explode at the Closing Ceremony, after the Olympic Flame was extinguished. 

      Credit: REUTERS