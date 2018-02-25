2018 Olympics: Spectacle of Winter Games' Closing Ceremony

A general view of the closing ceremony at the 2018 Winter Olympics, Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium, Pyeongchang, South Korea, February 25, 2018.
Credit: PAWEL KOPCZYNSKI/REUTERS
Flag bearers participate in the Closing Ceremony at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium, Pyeongchang, South Korea, February 25, 2018.
Credit: JORGE SILVA/REUTERS
Athletes from North Korea and South Korea are seen during the Closing Ceremony at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium, Pyeongchang, South Korea, February 25, 2018.
Credit: DAMIR SAGOLJ/REUTERS
Pita Taufatofua of Tonga and Liu Jiayu of China.
Credit: KAI PFAFFENBACH/REUTERS
The delegation of the unified Korea team attends the Closing Ceremony at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium, Pyeongchang, South Korea, February 25, 2018.
Credit: LUCY NICHOLSON/REUTERS
A general view of the Closing Ceremony at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium, Pyeongchang, South Korea, February 25, 2018.
Artists perform during the Closing Ceremony at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium, Pyeongchang, South Korea, February 25, 2018.
Credit: Lucy Nicholson/REUTERS
Credit: Christian Hartmann/REUTERS
Credit: Pawel Kopczynski/REUTERS
The singer MILCK performs during the Closing Ceremony at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium, Pyeongchang, South Korea, February 25, 2018.
Credit: JOHN SIBLEY/REUTERS
Exo performs during the Closing Ceremony at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium, Pyeongchang, South Korea, February 25, 2018.
Fireworks light up the sky during the Closing Ceremony at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium, Pyeongchang, South Korea, February 25, 2018.
DJ Martin Garrix performs during the Closing Ceremony at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium, Pyeongchang, South Korea, February 25, 2018.
Credit: Kim Hong-Ji/REUTERS
Credit: EDGAR SU/REUTERS
Credit: Issei Kato/REUTERS
Credit: KIM HONG-JI/REUTERS
International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach hands over the Olympic flag to Beijing Mayor Chen Jining during the closing ceremony. Beijing will host the 2022 Winter Olympics.
Fireworks explode during the Closing Ceremony at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium, Pyeongchang, South Korea, February 25, 2018.
Fireworks explode at the Closing Ceremony, after the Olympic Flame was extinguished.
Credit: REUTERS