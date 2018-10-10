2018 American Music Awards highlights

-
Tracee Ellis Ross
Tracee Ellis Ross speaks onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Tracee Ellis Ros
Tracee Ellis Ross (C) performs onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift performs onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift performs onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Florida Georgia Line and Bebe Rexha
(L-R) Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line, Bebe Rexha, and Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line speak onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
-
Cardi B
Cardi B accepts rap/hip-hop artist onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Macaulay Culkin
Macaulay Culkin speaks onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Post Malone
Post Malone accepts pop/rock male artist onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Twenty One Pilots
Josh Dun (L) and Tyler Joseph of Twenty One Pilots perform onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Mariah Carey
Mariah Carey performs onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Mariah Carey
Mariah Carey performs onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Zedd and Shawn Mendes
Zedd (L) and Shawn Mendes perform onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes performs onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift (R) accepts tour of the year for the "Reputation" Stadium Tour from Heidi Klum onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Cardi B
Cardi B performs onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Cardi B
Cardi B performs onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Migos
Quavo (L) and Offset of Migos accept Favorite Duo or Group - Pop/Rock onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Post Malone and Ty Dolla $ign
Post Malone (L) and Ty Dolla $ign perform onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens speaks onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez performs onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello performs onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello performs onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Kane Brown
Kane Brown accepts country male artist onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello accepts new artist of the year onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Amandla Stenberg
Amandla Stenberg speaks onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift accepts pop/rock album for "Reputation" onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Carrie Underwood
Carrie Underwood performs onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Tracee Ellis Ross
Tracee Ellis Ross speaks onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Ella Mai
Ella Mai performs onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Ciara
Ciara performs onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Ciara
Ciara performs onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Missy Elliott
Missy Elliott performs onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
-
Tyra Banks
Tyra Banks speaks onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Camila Cabello and Tyra Banks
Camila Cabello (L) accepts the new artist of the year presented by Capital One Savor Card award from Tyra Banks onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
-
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa performs onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa performs onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
-
Rita Ora and Constance Wu
Rita Ora (L) and Constance Wu speak onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
-
Kathryn Hahn and Billy Eichner
Kathryn Hahn and Billy Eichner speak onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Carrie Underwood
Carrie Underwood performs onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Lenny Kravitz
Lenny Kravitz speaks onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
-
Lenny Kravitz and Taylor Swift
Lenny Kravitz (L) presents the artist of the year award to Taylor Swift onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
-
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift accepts artist of the year onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Gladys Knight
Gladys Knight performs onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Gladys Knight
Gladys Knight performs onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Ledisi
Ledisi performs onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Donnie McClurkin
Donnie McClurkin performs onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Mary Mary
Erica Campbell (L) and Tina Campbell of Mary Mary perform onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
American Music Awards
L-R) Erica Campbell of Mary Mary, Tracee Ellis Ross, Tina Campbell of Mary Mary, and CeCe Winans speak onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images