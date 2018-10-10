CBSN

2018 American Music Awards highlights

    • Tracee Ellis Ross

      Tracee Ellis Ross speaks onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles. 

      Click through to see more photos from the show. 

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Tracee Ellis Ros

      Tracee Ellis Ross (C) performs onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Taylor Swift

      Taylor Swift performs onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Taylor Swift

      Taylor Swift performs onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Florida Georgia Line and Bebe Rexha

      (L-R) Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line, Bebe Rexha, and Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line speak onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

    • Cardi B

      Cardi B accepts rap/hip-hop artist onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Macaulay Culkin

      Macaulay Culkin speaks onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Post Malone

      Post Malone accepts pop/rock male artist onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Twenty One Pilots

      Josh Dun (L) and Tyler Joseph of Twenty One Pilots perform onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Mariah Carey

      Mariah Carey performs onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Mariah Carey

      Mariah Carey performs onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Zedd and Shawn Mendes

      Zedd (L) and Shawn Mendes perform onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Shawn Mendes

      Shawn Mendes performs onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Taylor Swift

      Taylor Swift (R) accepts tour of the year for the "Reputation" Stadium Tour from Heidi Klum onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Cardi B

      Cardi B performs onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Cardi B

      Cardi B performs onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Migos

      Quavo (L) and Offset of Migos accept Favorite Duo or Group - Pop/Rock onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Post Malone and Ty Dolla $ign

      Post Malone (L) and Ty Dolla $ign perform onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Vanessa Hudgens

      Vanessa Hudgens speaks onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Jennifer Lopez

      Jennifer Lopez performs onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Camila Cabello

      Camila Cabello performs onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Camila Cabello

      Camila Cabello performs onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles.  

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Kane Brown

      Kane Brown accepts country male artist onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Camila Cabello

      Camila Cabello accepts new artist of the year onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Amandla Stenberg

      Amandla Stenberg speaks onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Taylor Swift

      Taylor Swift accepts pop/rock album for "Reputation" onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Carrie Underwood

      Carrie Underwood performs onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Tracee Ellis Ross

      Tracee Ellis Ross speaks onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Ella Mai

      Ella Mai performs onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Ciara

      Ciara performs onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Ciara

      Ciara performs onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Missy Elliott

      Missy Elliott performs onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

    • Tyra Banks

      Tyra Banks speaks onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Camila Cabello and Tyra Banks

      Camila Cabello (L) accepts the new artist of the year presented by Capital One Savor Card award from Tyra Banks onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

    • Dua Lipa

      Dua Lipa performs onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Dua Lipa

      Dua Lipa performs onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

    • Rita Ora and Constance Wu

      Rita Ora (L) and Constance Wu speak onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

    • Kathryn Hahn and Billy Eichner

      Kathryn Hahn and Billy Eichner speak onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Carrie Underwood

      Carrie Underwood performs onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Lenny Kravitz

      Lenny Kravitz speaks onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

    • Lenny Kravitz and Taylor Swift

      Lenny Kravitz (L) presents the artist of the year award to Taylor Swift onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

    • Taylor Swift

      Taylor Swift accepts artist of the year onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Gladys Knight

      Gladys Knight performs onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Gladys Knight

      Gladys Knight performs onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Ledisi

      Ledisi performs onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Donnie McClurkin

      Donnie McClurkin performs onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • Mary Mary

      Erica Campbell (L) and Tina Campbell of Mary Mary perform onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    • American Music Awards

      L-R) Erica Campbell of Mary Mary, Tracee Ellis Ross, Tina Campbell of Mary Mary, and CeCe Winans speak onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images