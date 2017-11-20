2017 American Music Awards red carpet

Back
    Next
    • 2017 American Music Awards red carpet
    • 2017 American Music Awards red carpet
    • 2017 American Music Awards red carpet
    • 2017 American Music Awards red carpet
    • 2017 American Music Awards red carpet
    • 2017 American Music Awards red carpet
    • 2017 American Music Awards red carpet
    • 2017 American Music Awards red carpet
    • 2017 American Music Awards red carpet
    • 2017 American Music Awards red carpet
    • 2017 American Music Awards red carpet
    • 2017 American Music Awards red carpet
    • 2017 American Music Awards red carpet
    • 2017 American Music Awards red carpet
    • 2017 American Music Awards red carpet
    • 2017 American Music Awards red carpet
    • 2017 American Music Awards red carpet
    • 2017 American Music Awards red carpet
    • 2017 American Music Awards red carpet
    • 2017 American Music Awards red carpet
    • 2017 American Music Awards red carpet
    • 2017 American Music Awards red carpet

    • Tracee Ellis Ross

      Tracee Ellis Ross attends the 2017 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 19, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Ross hosted the 45th annual AMAs on Sunday evening. See the best looks from your favorite music stars and celebrities on the red carpet.

      Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

    • Kelly Clarkson

      Kelly Clarkson attends the 2017 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 19, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

    • Gaten Matarazzo

      Gaten Matarazzo attends the 2017 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 19, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

    • Ashlee Simpson

      Ashlee Simpson attends the 2017 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 19, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

    • Florida Georgia Line

      (:L-R) Hayley Stommel, Tyler Hubbard, Brian Kelley and Brittney Marie Cole attend the 2017 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 19, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

    • Garcelle Beauvais

      Garcelle Beauvais attends the 2017 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 19, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

    • Rachel Platten

      Rachel Platten attends the 2017 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 19, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

    • In Real Life

      (L-R) Brady Tutton, Chance Perez, Sergio Calderon, Drew Ramos, and Michael Conor of In Real Life arrive at the 2017 American Music Awards, on November 19, 2017, in Los Angeles. 

      Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

    • Erika Girardi

      Erika Girardi attends the 2017 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 19, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

    • Hailee Steinfeld

      Hailee Steinfeld attends the 2017 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 19, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

    • Caleb McLaughlin

      Caleb McLaughlin attends the 2017 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 19, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

    • Selena Gomez

      Selena Gomez attends the 2017 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 19, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

    • Jessie James Decker

      Jessie James Decker attends the 2017 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 19, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

    • BTS

      BTS attends the 2017 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 19, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

    • Keltie Knight

      Keltie Knight attends the 2017 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 19, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

    • Lea Michele

      Lea Michele attends the 2017 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 19, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

    • Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson

      Evan Ross (L) and Ashlee Simpson attend the 2017 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 19, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

    • Diana Ross

      Diana Ross attends the 2017 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 19, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

    • Heidi Klum

      Heidi Klum attends the 2017 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 19, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

    • Bebe Rexha

      Bebe Rexha attends the 2017 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 19, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

    • Nick Cannon

      Nick Cannon attends the 2017 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 19, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

    • Niall Horan

      Niall Horan attends the 2017 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 19, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images