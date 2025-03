Woman dies after being struck by man driving a U-Haul truck in Kensington hit-and-run A woman was just killed after getting trapped under a truck in Kensington. Chopper 3 over the 1800 block of East Cambria. That's right near Kensington Avenue. Police said this all started with a minor hit-and-run crash down the street. He only made it a few blocks before he lost control and hit a woman on the sidewalk killing her. Police said the driver ran away but officers caught him.