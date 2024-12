WMMR's Preston and Steve wrapping up 27th annual "Camp Out for Hunger" A massive undertaking benefiting Philabundance, Camp Out For Hunger is winding down in the parking lots at the Philadelphia Sports Complex. Donations are still being accepted however, and Wakisha Bailey hears from WMMR hosts Preston and Steve who've been behind the event feeding neighbors in need, and Philabundance CEO Loree Jones Brown about where your donations are going.