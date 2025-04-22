Wildfire burning in Barnegat Township; mandatory evacuation orders in Ocean County, New Jersey The Garden State Parkway is now shut down in both directions in Barnegat Township, as this large wildfire continues to burn out of control in Ocean County, New Jersey. It has now grown to 1,200 acres. Fire crews continue to battle the blaze from the ground and from the air with helicopters. Mandatory evacuation orders remain in place for people living on Wells Mills Road from Bryant Road to the parkway.