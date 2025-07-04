What will Trump's "big, beautiful bill" do for your money? Highlights of the over 900-page bill The "big beautiful bill," which is more than 900 pages long, is expected to add more than $3.3 trillion to the national debt over the next decade, according to non-partisan Congressional Budget Office analysis. That same analysis estimates nearly 12 million low-income people will lose health insurance over the next decade through $1 trillion in cuts from Medicaid. For others, there are new or expanded tax provisions that could put money back into your pocket. Josh Sidorowicz breaks down what you need to know.