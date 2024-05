Wave of change coming to North Wildwood after City Council approves teen curfew, beach tent ban North Wildwood's city council approved a new teen curfew and a ban on large tents along the beach for the 2024 summer season during a Tuesday morning council meeting. The curfew will take effect from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. for all children under the age of 18 though teenagers who are being supervised by their parents, as well as teenagers going to and from work, will be exempt from the curfew.