Water main break in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood leaves a big mess A water main break in Kensington has left a road blocked and a big mess that still needs to be cleaned. Chopper 3 was over Argyle Street at East Westmoreland Street. Crews are excavating, according to the water department. The first reports of a break came in after 8 a.m. Tuesday. The water department said service will be restored to impacted customers as soon as possible.