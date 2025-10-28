Want to apply for a mail-in ballot to vote in NJ or PA? Tuesday, Oct. 28 is the last day to apply If you want to vote by mail in the Nov. 4, 2025 election in New Jersey or Pennsylvania, you need to apply for your mail-in ballot before the end of the business day on Oct. 28, 2025 - you have until 3 p.m. in New Jersey and 5 p.m. in Pennsylvania to get your mail ballot application in to your county elections office. Jim Donovan has your morning headlines and more information on how to vote and apply, plus Kate Bilo has the weather focusing on potential Thursday storms and our NEXT Weather Alert.