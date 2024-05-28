Video shows possible tornado in Mahanoy CIty, Pennsylvania as severe weather sweeps across U.S. Nationwide, at least 23 people have been killed as severe storms that spawned tornadoes spread across the United States, with Texas bracing for more potentially severe weather on Tuesday. Out in Mahanoy City in Schuylkill County, about 40 minutes outside of Wilkes-Barre, a possible tornado was spotted. No injuries were reported as a result of this possible tornado and the National Weather Service is heading out to survey the damage. There was also a tornado warning issued Monday for Lancaster, Pennsylvania due to rotation observed on radar.